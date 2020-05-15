We Need a Really Big Display For Our Mac

When your boss supplies the display you’ll use in the office, don’t expect anything big, exotic and expensive. But with the new normal of working out of the home, it’s tempting to indulge a little and go for a larger display. Or second display if you’re using a MacBook of some kind. In fact, there’s a strong case for a Really Big display for our Mac.

A Really Big Display For Our Mac

Now a 49-inch (1.24 m.) display may be overkill, and it won’t be cheap. But one can dream. Ben Lovejoy at 9to5Mac lives the dream. “The Dell UltraSharp 49 review begins – first impressions.”

It looks truly spectacular, and the ability to have all of my constantly-used apps visible all of the time on a single screen feels every good as bit as I’d expected. As a minimalist who likes a clean desk without clutter, a single ultra-wide monitor setup is a joy.

But it’s not all just dreamy stuff. One of the key advantages of a larger display, as author Lovejoy points out, is the ability to see all your non-overlapping apps at once. This is also how I work with my (modest) 34-inch HP Z34c.

If you can afford it, working with a large display is one of the more joyous experiences that helps offset being cooped up at home. One never sees small desktop displays in modern sci-fi movies and TV shows. A really big display can serve as technical inspiration while working, a feeling of sci-fi cool, in ways a small display cannot. And then, when work is done, think games!

The Week’s Apple News Debris

• Which country has the most cellphones per person? Luke Dormehl at Cult of Mac explores. “The countries with the most cellphones per person are surprising.”

According to employee advocate platform PostBeyond, China, the United Arab Emirates, the Seychelles, Montenegro, and Thailand have the greatest number of mobile phones per person. The United States, meanwhile, is all the way down the list at number 54 [with 1.29 phones per person].

Of course, one naturally needs three iPhones. One for work, one for home, and one for ::cough:: a special, secret friend. (Or maybe just use two lines.}

• The Hulu streaming TV service is well established. NBCUniversal’s Peacock is the new kid on the block. How do they compare? David Katzmaier and his colleagues at CNET do the comparison. “Hulu vs. Peacock: Streaming services compared.”

Hulu dominates this contest right now…. When Peacock launches nationwide on July 15 it will be a different proposition altogether. Its basic tier will remain free for non-Comcast subscribers (albeit with about half as much content) and could be a viable alternative to Hulu, depending on what exactly you want to watch. And Peacock will continue to improve with originals, new shows, live sports and, yes, The Office in 2021.

• Adrian Kingsley-Hughes at ZDNet explores how life would be with an iPhone sans Lightning port. “The biggest change in how you use your iPhone is coming — and you’re either going to hate it or not care.”

Think about it. Does that port need to be on the iPhone? Charging can be done via wireless charging, and as long as Apple built a recovery mechanism into the iPhone, that cable becomes redundant. The Apple Watch doesn’t have such a port, and people seem OK with that.

So now you’ve thought about it. What do you think?

• Finally, here at the latest new Apple product runors. “Kuo: Apple Glasses to Launch in 2022 at Earliest, New 10.8-Inch iPad and 9-Inch iPad Mini Coming in 2020/2021.”

9-inch iPad mini? Sounds delicious! Plus, AR glasses are going to be a major Thing™ with Apple. They’ll keep us busy, as users and observers, for the rest of the decade.

