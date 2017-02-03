Robots and Androids Progressing Faster Than You Can Possibly Imagine

The evolution of robots and androids, it seems, is progressing at an exponential rate. Collaborative research, the development of robotic technologies and AI together are putting ‘droids in hotels and airports. Soon, like Alexa, our homes.
This week’s Particle Debris isn’t just one notable article, but a series of articles that tell an evolutionary story. Let’s dig in.
Hanson Robotics specializes in bringing robots to life through facial animation. One of their robots was showcased by Business Insider. “This lifelike robot could be straight out of ‘Westworld’ — and it really freaked us out.”
Back in April, I wrote about a project by a single person, Ricky Ma, to build a lifelike humanoid. In that case, it was Scarlett Johansson. What’s progressed from that, it seems, is Hanson Robotics ability to express human emotions via facial expressions. Watch the video at BI to see how far we’ve come in less than a year.
The next item reminds us that technology is moving faster than social norms and statutes. “Are We Destined to Fall in Love with Androids?” I read a story about a man who married his iPhone, [to send a message to all] and so a relationship with a fully functional, intelligent android doesn’t seem all that far-fetched anymore.
Many of the issues science fiction writers first brought up are now crashing in on us. Let’s start with the basic question. “Since robots can, by design, live forever, what are the ethics involved in designing a kill switch?” The discussion is here: “Killing the immortal: Why scientists are debating the life span of robots.”
I read an article about mail-order android brides. If the owner becomes dissatisfied, a replacement is ordered. What if the android forms an attachment to the owner and doesn’t want to be re-initialized and recycled? There was a Star Trek Voyager episode, The Swarm, that dealt with that topic indirectly.
Where is Apple in all this? I have wondered myself. It seems Apple would rather spend money competing with Netflix on original TV content.
Going to a smaller scale, we’re also rapidly developing small robots for various specialized tasks. Here’s just the beginning, I think.
Here’s another small robot that could come in handy. “I Love This Robot That Kills Mosquitos With A Laser.” I can imagine a small robot that has sharp teeth, great discovery skills and a taste for termites and spiders.
Perhaps we’ll need to add exterminators to the list of jobs that are threatened by robots. Or perhaps the job changes. The robots are leased and managed by a human agency. One can’t own them all.
Exercise for the student. Develop artwork that marries the above two physical design concepts, a bug on legs with a laser. (I’m sure the U.S. military already has.)
Do Androids dream of electric humans?
Next page: The news debris for the week of January 30th. You can never be too thin. Unless you’re a MacBook Pro.
Hansen Robotics Sophia:
What is it that makes her so damn creepy? She has all the little motions down but somehow she is at the bottom of the Uncanny Valley. Setting aside the top of her skull is missing, what is it? The skin still looks like plastic. It’s good but still not skin-ish somehow. The eyes move appropriately, but you can tell they are just glass. What is it in the eye that makes us know there is someone behind there. I can look at my cat, Momiji and in her eyes I can see that there’s something living behind them. Even fish eyes or lizard eyes give that feeling. Why is it so hard to make a robot that doesn’t scream ROBOT when you look at it?
This reaffirms my theory that we would be better making robots that look like robots. Put all of the intelligence in them. Give them voice capability. Just don’t make them look like people because that is something you’ll never really pull off. How about a personal robot for seniors. It would be a two foot tall purple spider with hand like manipulators on the front. It would be strong enough to sit on, heck make it so it could even carry the senior if they got tired. With hands they could make meals, do laundry and other chores. Two foot tall means it would be four foot tall if it reared up on its back legs. That’s tall enough do things in the kitchen, laundry room, chores around the house. It could do anything a theoretical Android could do and more actually. Plus it would not have the Uncanny Valley problem.
The so-called “uncanny valley” is a totally overblown issue. After a few moments the disorientation fades. It’s more an uncanny speed-bump. Worst case, put a bag over your robot’s head if it bothers you so much. Hanson simply makes extremely ugly robots. If you look at the new Realbotix head, it’s very attractive and appealing:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BP_qTWXD1qz/?taken-by=abyssrealdoll
This is definitely the most exciting thing happening in technology today, but Apple under Tim Cook is much too conservative to lead or even play in this space. Once this happens in a big way Apple can join the party late and license the patents from industry leaders or spend years in court for violating them as they frantically try to catch up.
Sorry Apple robot-wishers, Cook is going to Balmer this.
Given how versatile robotic design is coupled with the disparate needs of consumers, there’s going to be a lot of different robots with different abilities at different prices. From the faux human model (very expensive) to the robo-pet (low end) so things like the uncanny valley or personal aesthetics won’t be a problem. Some companies will make human-like bots, others will make bots that look like Loony Tunes cartoons.
If you want to see how personal robots might work in everyday life, watch anime. There are hundreds of stories concerning how society interact with robots that range from palm-sized anthropomorphic smart dolls acting as personal computers (Sumomo in Chobits) to military-grade fighting vehicles with a child-like wonder and curiosity about the world (Tachikoma from Ghost in the Shell).
And if you think robots are awkward and clumsy, check out the latest from Boston Dynamics:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=giS41utjlbU