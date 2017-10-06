Roku Beats Up on Apple TV 4K and Loves it. Here’s How

Page 2 – News Debris For The Week Of October 2nd
The Future of Autonomous Car Technology
When Car and Driver editor-in-chief Eddie Alterman was on my podcast, he alerted me that the magazine would soon cover the subject of autonomous cars in considerable detail. And here it is in the form of the online version. “Auto•No•Mo’•Us: Addressing the Totality of the Driverless Car.” Actually, there’s an impressive series of articles in this one link above.
- What Happens When We Give up Control of Our Cars?
- Autonomous Cars: How Safe Is Safe Enough?
- Man vs. Machine: Before Computers Master the Art of Driving, They Need to Become More Human
- Can a Connected Car Ever Be Safe from Hacking?
- This Is the Tech Fully Autonomous (Level 5) Cars Will Need To Have
- Path to Autonomy: Self-Driving Car Levels 0 to 5 Explained
- Autonomous-Car Regulations: Lawmakers Are Ready To Let Go of the Steering Wheel
- Can Semi-Automated and Fully Automated Cars Coexist?
- When Autonomous Cars Crash, Who’s at Fault?
- Does Tesla’s Autopilot Reduce Crashes?
- The One Simple Reason Nobody Is Talking Realistically about Driverless Cars
- Hype Machine: The Most Outrageous Predictions Issued on the Subject of Driverless Cars
- How Would Fully Autonomous Cars Change Our Lives?
- Who Wins in the Autonomous-Car Economy?
- When Autonomous Cars Rule, What Will Happen to Car Culture?
The very first article notes:
It wasn’t Audi, Ford, or GM that pushed hardest for the dependent [defined] vehicle. It was Apple, Google, and Intel, companies for which the automobile is not primarily an aesthetic object and driving is not an instrument of pleasure.
And so the stage is set for one of the leading car magazines to discuss the full panoply of issues from a professional, automotive standpoint. These writers/editors are experts in this field, and they bring to bear an essential perspective that, so far, has been bandied about by the techies. (Me included.)
Every important topic related to automotive cars is discussed here by the writers who live and breathe cars. This is must reading because our future with these kinds of cars will be an intense social conversation by all concerned.
More Debris
• Speaking of cars, I bring this up because all kinds of surmises were made about how Apple might have competed with Tesla, had Apple elected to build its own car. Recall, over 400,000 people put down a $1,000 deposit for the Tesla Model 3 starting in March of 2016. Here’s an update on how Tesla is doing. “Tesla Model 3 production suffers from ‘bottlenecks’.” How many Model 3’s have been produced? 260.
• Are you waiting to order an iPhone X on October 27th? KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has some notes on technical issues and availability. “Here’s another sign the iPhone X is going to be practically impossible to find.”
• You’ve probably heard by now that Netflix is raising its prices. It’s probably smart time to do that because the 4K/UHD revolution is catching fire. But I doubt that Netflix’s increased costs are due solely to the rights to 4K content, especially since a lot of it is simply upscaled. All things considered, however, Netflix remains a bargain at any level of service, HD or UHD.
• Technology is changing fast, and much of ignites thoughts of apprehension. So what really does frighten consumers? Here’s an interesting survey from ZDNET with a concern vs. excitement grid.
“These are the new technologies Americans fear most.” The biggest concern (and lowest excitement value) is surprising.
• Finally, a device that talks to children and points a camera at them has to be very well thought out. Apparently Mattel didn’t do that with its Aristotle product, and the company had to pull it from the market. “Mattel withdraws kid-focused ‘smart hub’ from market after complaints.” This is a fascinating story about how modern technology outpaced a corporation’s abilities to design and deliver a safe, secure product.
Roku is the android of tv boxes. The $50 delta is meaningless to most consumers. If you hate your own time and energy enough to skimp $50, then, you’ve self selected appropriately.
Not to say Apple TV is all that great, but on a relative scale, yea, it’s a zillion times better. As always, YMMV
Roku is not profitable, with a net loss of $15.5 million in Q2 2017. Their business plan isn’t sustainable. $30 products don’t create customer loyalty. The ecosystem is not sticky. Apple does not sell products at a loss just to gain marketshare; they are in it for the long haul.
Can Roku devices access my iTunes and Photos?
Having been an owner of every Apple TV (no ATV 4K yet, but soon) and never having used a Roku, all I can say in Apple’s defense is that I love the fact that I can instantly access my huge iTunes music and video libraries through my computer or my i Phone and iPad. Yes, the cost is a bit more, but it is so worth it for me. Apple created a very sticky eco system that is hard to resist.
As others have noted, the real selling point for the Apple products is the Apple ecosystem. I agree the competing boxes are cheaper and “better” in many ways and I always keep a keen eye on them – but for now I can’t replace my ATV 1 for 1 so I stick with Apple. For me the deal-breaker is Airplay – streaming music, video or pics from any iDevice, embedded at the OS level. Yes, I’m aware there’s ways to use apps to simulate the experience with Android boxes but I’m not interested in that amount of fiddling to save 50 bucks or whatever. The ATV remote DOES suck, but I use a Logitech universal remote anyway.
For years I had two boxes, an Apple TV that I really only used for as an Airplay receiver and a WD product that could play any media type for all my media library viewing. I really, really liked the WD box: it was rock solid, cheap, and freed me from being tied to Apples codecs. I just disliked having two boxes. With the app-based OS now and apps like Plex and VLC to take care of any transcoding issues, I actually got RID of my second box.
So I can’t quite agree with the lack of value of the ATV, even if Apple doesn’t do an adequate job of justifying it in their marketing.
John:
Interesting analysis about Roku’s marketing strategy in the face of the hobby of AppleTV. I like John Kheit’s description of Roku being the Android of tv boxes, although never having owned a Roku, I’m in no position to provide an independent opinion. I do disagree with one opinion in your piece, namely the photo in which you seem to suggest, I presume as part of Apple’s overall TV strategy, that the ‘plain black brick’ is less aesthetically compelling than the multi-coloured handset and rounded rectangle offered by Roku. Frankly, I prefer the clean lines and simplicity of the ATV; after all, I’m not watching the box, I’m watching what delivers and don’t need the clutter in front of my set. On to more important topics.
The Car and Driver series is a great read, and disaggregates many of the important elements necessary for a thorough and intelligent discussion around autonomous cars. In particular, I enjoyed the philosophical and ethical discussion around safety in Tom Vanderbilt’s treatment of Baruch Fischoff’s 1978 paper titled, ‘How safe is safe enough?’, in which he persuasively argues that ‘the benefits of technology must be paid for not only with money, but with lives’, and in proffering the question, ‘How much were people willing to pay in convenience, efficiency, and money to lessen that risk?’, points out that answer does not depend so much on the amount of benefit, but on our perception of the risk, and that not all risks are perceived equally. Indeed, the ZDNET piece on technologies feared by Americans illustrates not only this, but that different demographics will perceive risks differently.
As one who conducts clinical trials, particularly in settings of high disease burden and amongst some of the world’s most vulnerable populations, this issue has particular resonance; and it extends well beyond autonomous cars to scientific, technological and medical advances writ large and our willingness to accept to them. Specifically, one sees this when consenting someone to participate in a clinical trial of even no more than minimal risk (most will carry more risk); even the most vulnerable population will be less persuaded to participate in a novel or experimental exercise based on the potential benefits, in nearly all but the most extreme circumstances, than on their perceptions of the risks involved, not only of the thing the experiment is trying to prevent, but the risks of the experiment itself. Anyone familiar with hazard communication knows that this is because a primary driver (no pun about autonomous cars intended) of our perception of risk is the unknown and the fear surrounding what we do not know. Our willingness to accept the unknown, including new technologies, is for many of us a fundamentally irrational proposition; which is why many will simply wait and gather observational data before adopting that new technology. And this doesn’t even get into the thornier issue of how poor we as a species are at assessing and estimating risk.
Other stand out articles in the series included Tingwall’s ‘lawmakers’ and regulations, Beard’s article on Level 5 technology, and Gall’s piece on ‘Can a connected car ever be safe from hacking’.
That said, the narrow focus on simply the autonomous vehicle takes the risk proposition out of context to the point of misrepresenting the nature, let alone, the level of risk about autonomous transport. I don’t think this limited analysis was simply due to this being done by ‘Car and Driver’, but because imagining new paradigms is hard. The autonomous car, its algorithms and systems hardening protocols, are simply one, if not the lesser, component of a much larger paradigm shift; a smart transportation system regulated by AI, in which the grid, including the roads, traffic control, human/device interface, security systems, energy systems, and new materials are major features beyond the car itself. Perhaps too large a canvas for an automobile-focussed production.
As for the iPhone X, while I intend to compete for mine in that first 60s of release like many others, I’m resigned to getting it whenever it’s available. Meanwhile, my 6s Plus is working just fine. I do think that the update to iOS 11 reclaimed some of the battery life lost with the 11.0 release.
Years ago I installed an Apple TV on my (now) 77-year-old father’s TV. It is still working flawlessly. It does a better job of streaming Netflix than the other devices on his TV, and…I just showed him how easy it was to stream photos from his phone to the big screen, so that my mother with severe glaucoma can see them without squinting at a tiny phone screen. That alone is worth every penny. Mis-steps not withstanding, sometimes there is a greater, undefined element to technology beyond what its price is or whether it checks all of the popular technologist’s boxes.
Yea Roku is not getting my business no matter how cheap it is. Apple TV integrates with everything I use and I know I am getting the latest software to use it with. Android devices are unstable, operating systems are out of date and malware is present in 99% of them. No thanks!