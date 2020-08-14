Developers vs. Apple

The Particle Debris article of the week come from Josh Centers, the Managing Editor at Tidbits who takes on the subject of developers vs. Apple.

The early days of the App Store might have been rocky, but from the outside, they seemed like a virtual gold rush. The media was full of stories of independent developers becoming wealthy from simple apps. But after that initial excitement, many smaller developers now find themselves having a hard time making even a modest living in the App Store and feel like they’re locked in an abusive relationship with Apple.

Author Centers goes into considerable detail, with almost 6,000 words, exploring the ongoing sources of friction between Developers and Apple. Here are the major sections:

That 30% Cut

Apple Picks Winners and Losers

App Store Ads

Counterfeit Apps

Some Developers Are More Equal Than Others

TV Apps

Capricious and Arbitrary Judgements

Banning Game Streaming Services

Apple Has Devalued Apps

Potential Solutions

Nicely researched and filled with case histories, Centers lays bare the policies by Apple that sound convincing on the surface but contain the seeds of excessive fees, abuse, favoritism, and exclusion of competition.

If you really want to know what’s going on in this ongoing tussle, developers vs. Apple, dig in with delight. Centers touches all the bases with a calm, cool, critical eye.

The Week’s Apple News Debris

• Here’s a stupendous summary of all the changes coming on macOS 11 Big Sur. “MacOS Big Sur: Every change made in Apple’s massive software revamp”

MacOS Big Sur is major revamp of the Mac operating system. Most notably, it is the first time in years that its visual appearance has been radically altered. But it is not all about aesthetics — Big Sur rethinks almost every one of Apple’s own apps, as well as its operating system features like Spotlight and Siri, and its overall performance.

This is a second, encyclopedic article for your consideration. I’ll keep the rest a bit shorter.

• Surely, the next 16-inch MacBook Pro will feature Apple Silicon, right? Maybe not. There might be one more Intel iteration. This article at Forbes seems to get few things wrong, but still has some enticing tidbits. Such as a 1080p FaceTime camera and a T3 security chip. There’s a lot to unpack, but also I’d remain skeptical in this case.

• 9to5Mac reports: “iOS 14 lets users grant approximate location access for apps that don’t require exact GPS tracking.”

Before iOS 14, you could grant an app access to your location whilst using the app, or always. However, if location access was allowed, the app would always get an exact coordinate. A lot of apps don’t actually need such precise location information, and iOS 14 offers that flexibility, including asking the user upfront in the permissions dialog.

Mahrvelous.

• One of the scifi holy grails is in-air gestures for our comm devices. (Star Trek: Picard,/CBS All Access; Upload)/Netflix.) Now, “Patents suggest iPhone 12 may get in-air gestures thanks to a new ToF depth sensor.”

A new patent has revealed details on a front-facing time-of-flight (ToF) depth sensor appearing in an upcoming Apple phone – allegedly the iPhone 12 – that would enable in-air gestures.

Mahrvelous.

• Finally, it looks like Apple is going to let Samsung get bent with its foldable Galaxy smartphones. But Apple will learn from Samsung’s mistakes and get there eventually. See: “iPhone foldable may arrive in 2023 to deliver an iPad crossover experience.” The article has rumored specs, and they are amazing.

Delicious.

