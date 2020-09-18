Apple seems to enjoy doing this to us. That is, making the process of selecting an iPad really hard. A lower level product leapfrogs a pro product in some technical respects. Deciding which to buy then involves a very careful analysis and comparison of the specs. And user needs.

Selecting an iPad

The Particle Debris article of the week come from Ed Hardy at Cult of Mac.

At first glance, it’s not easy to tell the difference between the 2020 iPad Air [4] and the Pro models. They all sport edge-to-edge screens, without the Home button. And confusing the new iPad Air 4 with the 11-inch iPad Pro is going to be very easy, as they have nearly identical chassis, and can even use many of the same cases.

So, selecting an iPad is really hard. Author Hardy digs deep to reveal the fundamental differences. When you’re done reading, you’ll have a much better idea about which is right for you. Hint: pay attention to the respective camera systems.

Nice work.

The Week’s Apple News Debris

• There are many articles out there that claim to provide an overview of iOS 14. This is one of the best. “iOS 14 hands-on: The biggest iPhone update in years.” Readable. Positive. Comprehensive.

• Apple’s tvOS 14 didn’t get its own press release. It would have been short. So, mactrast has cobbled together what we need to know. “Apple Releases tvOS 14 for Fourth and Fifth-Generation Apple TVs.” Most notably:

tvOS 14‌ brings a systemwide Picture in Picture mode, allowing users to watch movies or TV shows, in a small window in the corner of the screen while they do something else on the ‌Apple TV‌.

Like, maybe, Fitness+?

• They did it. “Nvidia confirms acquisition of Arm Holdings from SoftBank for $40 billion.” 9to5Mac quotes Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang:

Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said he loves Arm’s business model and wants to expand its broad client list. As for concerns the deal will upset Arm’s relationships with customers including Apple Inc., Huang said Nvidia is spending a lot of money for the acquisition and has no incentive to do anything that would cause clients to walk away.

• After a 2017 announcement, Apple cancelled its wireless charger project “AirPower” in March, 2019 “citing difficulty meeting its own standards.” Lately, however, there are persistent rumors of a comeback. Here’s the latest. “Video claims to show Apple magnetic wireless charger prototype.”

If Apple is ever going to ship a portless iPhone, it has to perfect this technology.

• Finally, we have some leaked benchmarks comparing iPhone 12 to iPhone 11. “iPhone 12 benchmarks just leaked — here’s how they compare to iPhone 11.” Watch for the caveats.

In its report on the Antutu results, GSMArena speculates that Apple could prioritize battery draw over performance with the A14, which could explain the modest increases in CPU and GPU results. It’s also possible that this is a pre-production model that has yet to be optimized for final release.

And, of course, the CPU/GPU speeds are just a small part of the iPhone 12 story. Still, interesting reading.

