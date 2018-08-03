The Story and Analysis of Apple’s Trillion Dollar Journey

Page 2 – News Debris For The Week of July 30th
AI Tech is Our Fate.
I’ll start this page with a tutorial. “The Plain English Guide to Machine Learning vs. Deep Learning.”
The business world often uses the terms machine learning, deep learning, and artificial intelligence as interchangeable buzzwords. The problem? Each is uniquely different from its siblings. With so much terminology describing different pieces of the same AI puzzle, it’s easy to misunderstand various components.
Now that you have your bearings, I should point out that Microsoft has been fairly blunt about the risks of AI. “Microsoft warns investors about A.I. risks, including ‘biased information’ and ‘ethical issues’.” The article has highlighted, in a grey box, Microsoft’s concerns. This is only natural. A publicly held corporation must tell its investors about potential risks.
And so as we think about AIs, eventually instantiated in robots or androids, it’s helpful to be aware of related research that may give us pause.
- Could you be emotionally blackmailed by a cute robot?
- New study finds it’s harder to turn off a robot when it’s begging for its life
These two articles suggest that everything we’ve been worried about is coming to fruition. It’s almost as if the AI industry has its own momentum, a fateful drive towards everything we’ve been warning ourselves about. And yet. We forge on.
Perhaps it’s a cultural thing. See: “Why Westerners Fear Robots And The Japanese Do Not.”
In any case, here’s one light and the end of the AI tunnel. “The future role of AI in fact checking.” Author Cousins writes:
As an analyst, I’d like to have a universal fact checker. Something like the carbon monoxide detectors on each level of my home. Something that would sound an alarm when there’s danger of intellectual asphyxiation from choking on the baloney put forward by certain sales people, news organizations, governments, and educators, for example.
But then, that supposes we have great faith on the AI fact checker’s design integrity and lack of bias. Can that be done?
It’s all something to ponder.
John: A lot to process here, as I’m sure you realise, so let’s dive in. Your lede, Apple hitting the trillion dollar milestone, what it means and how Apple got there are all interesting, and worthy of study. No doubt, Apple will continue to be studied by business schools and academia in marketing, product design, engineering, human and machine/AI interface, robotics, and military strategy (yes, that too) for generations to come. And while the trillion dollar milestone is as arbitrary as its namesake (milestones in a metric system?), its achievement is no less indelible on our collective psyche, and rightly,… Read more »
With all this money Apple should reduce the price of its products. They are losing market share on laptops and desktops because of price and no expandability.
I am sure that Apple is doing ongoing analysis and set their price points to bring the best financial return.
All of this fear mongering about AI reminds me what the upper class in previous centuries feared about public education teaching the lower classes how to read.
That was when the Skynet seed was planted. 😀