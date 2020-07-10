The Real Story Behind Apple TV+ ‘Greyhound’

The Week’s Apple News Debris Highlights Greyhound

• It feels like there’s a lot of interest in the new movie, Greyhound showing now, exclusively, on Apple TV+. Here’s an early review from Macworld. “’Greyhound’ review: A good, but forgettable, film that’s unlikely to build Apple TV+ buzz.” I’ll reserve judgment until I see it myself.

Meanwhile, some know that I am a student of WWII Naval aviation and the carrier and submarine battles in the Pacific and Atlantic. For those who are really interested in the WWII battles of the North Atlantic, I highly recommend the well-researched Turning The Tide, by Ed Offley. Basic Books, 2011. Notable in that book, you’ll learn the origins of operations research analysis and how the American convoys were designed to minimize losses against the German U-boats. Much, much more of course.

If you are a student of naval warfare, this book is must reading.

• Apple is very careful about determining which of its retail stores are safe to open. That’s likely because Apple has considerable wealth combined with a strong business model. Apple doesn’t have to make a painful roll of the dice, weighing its survival against employee and public health.

And so, if your local Apple store is open, in some fashion, you can make a considered surmise about the pandemic extent in that neighborhood. See: “Newest Coronavirus Indicator: Apple Stores.”

This article links to a CNN Business article that tracks Apple store status on a U.S. map.

• No doubt, the need to work at home nowadays has triggered increases spending on home PCs and Macs. Here’s a good summary of Mac unit sales, a number Apple no longer provides. “Gartner: Mac unit sales grew 5.1% worldwide in second quarter.”

Apple’s Mac unit sales grew 5.1% as worldwide PC shipments totaled 64.8 million units in the second quarter of 2020, a 2.8% increase from the second quarter of 2019, according to preliminary results by Gartner, Inc. After a significant decline in the first quarter of the year due to COVID-19-related supply chain disruptions, the PC market returned to growth as vendors restocked their channels and mobile PC demand increased.

• Given Apple’s looming break with Intel, the question has come up about the support of Thunderbolt 4 in Apple Silicon Macs. That’s because Thunderbolt is an Intel technology. Now we know more, thanks to The Verge. . “Apple promises to support Thunderbolt on its new ARM Macs.”

“Over a decade ago, Apple partnered with Intel to design and develop Thunderbolt, and today our customers enjoy the speed and flexibility it brings to every Mac. We remain committed to the future of Thunderbolt and will support it in Macs with Apple silicon,” commented an Apple spokesperson, in a statement to The Verge.

• Finally, I present this delicious, intriguing, and quite possibly alarming opinion article by Chris Smith at BGR. “By removing the iPhone 12’s charger, Apple is preparing us for the future.”

But I think the real reason to remove these accessories from the iPhone [12] retail box has to do with the iPhone of the future. Apple is merely massaging the terrain for an iPhone that will not require a charger of its own or wired headphones. Instead, the portless iPhone would require a wireless charger, like the Apple AirPower, which is supposedly still in the works. A leaker said recently that the universal charging accessory is coming soon, with Apple seeing it as essential for its portless iPhone plans. The same leaker noted that one of the iPhone 13 models of 2021 will have no ports.

Are you ready for a portless iPhone?

Particle Debris is generally a mix of John Martellaro’s observations and opinions about a standout event or article(s) of the week followed by a discussion of articles that didn’t make the TMO headlines, the technical news debris. The column is published most every Friday except for holiday weeks.

