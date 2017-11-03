If You Thought You Could Skip (or Dismiss) the iPhone X, Think Again

Page 2 – News Debris For The Week of October 30th.

iPhone X: Best of the Best

There was a boatload of interesting articles about the iPhone X this week. One thing is certain, however. As more information gets out about this miracle of engineering, there’s more and more appreciation for its beauty, more understanding of the features, and likely more demand. Here are the most interesting articles I found.

First, when we heard that Apple would have some iPhone X inventory in the retail stores, for walk-ins, on November 3rd, it was tempting to surmise that it would be only a token number per store. But 9to5Mac has evidence that there were more allocated than natural pessimism would suggest. “Reports that Apple Stores may have more iPhone X stock than expected for walk-in customers.”

BGR discusses some of the interesting internals of the iPhone X: “iPhone X secrets revealed: The phone has two batteries and two logic boards”

For a more extensive overview of the development of the iPhone X, I recommend this article by Lance Ulanoff at Mashable. “This is how Apple built the iPhone X.”

iPhone X owners will become familiar with new display technology: the notch and the horns. Here’s a light-hearted missive: “I finally understand what the iPhone X ‘notch’ is for.”

The iPhone X is even more impressive when we note that “iPhone X tech was originally meant to show up in 2018, Apple’s Riccio says.”

If your iPhone is out of warranty or AppleCare+, it’s going to cost a pretty penny to have it repaired, screen broken or otherwise. Here’s a chart that shows how expensive it’ll be to repair the latest iPhones. My advice is to spend the US$199 for AppleCare+ if you purchase an iPhone X. Yes, I know Apple always makes money on AppleCare, an so it’s not what’s called a “fair bet.” Even so, you’re also paying for peace of mind.

Finally, from the awesome Steven Levy himself, (Wired) we get one of his quintessential product reviews that really shines. “The First First Impression Of The iPhone X.” This may be a first impression, but it’s also darn thorough. And inspiring.

I can’t wait for mine to ship.

