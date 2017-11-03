If You Thought You Could Skip (or Dismiss) the iPhone X, Think Again

Every autumn, Apple introduces a new, better iPhone. This year, Apple went out on a limb and produced, in fact, three new models: the iPhone 8, the iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X. Naysayer panic ensued.

The sequencing of the launches, the model mix, and the X’s pricing were all expected by the naysayers to be show stoppers. Not to mention various dated half-truths about supply chain production problems. It just goes to show that individuals can never outthink Apple. During Apple’s Q4 2017 earnings report, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that that whole process was the result of [their] “best thinking.”

That best thinking consists of knowledge that outsiders don’t have. That includes specific details of the manufacturing details and issues for a new product, the expected number of customers who will upgrade from older iPhones, and the various ways customers purchase their iPhones. For example, for those who pay for their iPhones monthly, the incremental extra cost for an iPhone X is a few expensive coffees per month, loosely paraphrasing Mr. Cook.

Under Promise. Over Deliver. Again.

The other thing Apple executives know is how well the supply chain, with its various individual vendors, is ramping up. That knowledge, and the corresponding algorithm, is what allows the online order system to predict a confident, under-promise-over-deliver shipping window. Duh.

For the last week, there have been many reports of how delivery dates for the iPhone X have been advanced by a week or so. (For me, it was 11 days.) That’s likely related to Mr. Cook’s comments about how iPhone X production is increasing every day.

Apple is a huge, capable company with massive engineering talent and production expertise. And yet, when a new iPhone comes out, some writers surmise that Apple is merely a mom-and-pop bakery operation, suddenly unable to cope with an extra big order for birthday cakes.

Doubts that masquerade as expert analysis about fatal production issues have proved, once again, inaccurate and tiresome. This week, we saw how useless they really are.

