Is Tim Cook a Product Visionary? Does He Need to Be?

A New Camera Always Pointed at the Customer’s Bed
Amazon has a new product in the Echo family called the Spot. I’m not so much focused on the idea of what it does (think of it as a Dot with an LCD display and camera) as the social implications and motivations behind a device that sits on your nightstand and points a camera at your bed.
A moment of reflection.
The article that explores this is by Tom Warren at The Verge. The title is: “Amazon’s Echo Spot is a sneaky way to get a camera into your bedroom.”
Author Warren addresses the psychology of the situation and the systematic assault on the customer’s mental barriers. Just a few years ago, there was a major fuss about some smart TVs that had a TV camera facing the viewer. Later we learned that a government spy agency had learned how to hack into these systems.
So my question is, knowing that the Echo Spot is a virtually irresistible target for hackers, why bring it to market? And why would customers, who must be very suspicious of any product with a camera by now, happily pay for a product that’s always focused on their bed?
Perhaps with a household full of enough internet cameras, people just won’t care anymore.
• At Computerworld, Jonny Evans has a comprehensive list of: “How your iPhone can save your life.” It’s a good list to study on a rainy Saturday and make sure you know how to set up the various features.
• Yep. Apple’s iTunes is bloated. But was the approach Apple took with iTunes 12.7 sensible? Kirk McElhearn has his own ideas in “This Is Where iTunes Is Bloated.”
• Firefox, as we know, comes from the Mozilla Foundation. It’s a non-profit organization, not one of the tech giants loaded with corporate agenda. And so, many (including me) have a warm place in their heart for Firefox. However, over the years, the speed, simplicity and elegance of Google’s Chrome has resulted in a significant market share.
Firefox Quantum aims to address, at least the speed part. See: “Mozilla Gives Firefox a ‘Quantum’ Speed Boost.” The Mozilla blog has more details.
• Who was Amazon before there was an Amazon? Interestingly, it was Sears, Roebuck & Company. Here’s an interesting analysis at The Atlantic. . “The History of Sears Predicts Nearly Everything Amazon Is Doing.”
• Finally, here’s a tasty article at BuzzFeed that goes behind the scenes with Apple’s development of camera technology in its iPhones. “Inside Apple’s Quest To Transform Photography.” There are lots of nice tidbits including comments form Apple’s SVP of Product Marketing Phil Schiller related to Apple’s ultimate goal with iPhone cameras.
Amazon Spot. I have a little rubberized magnet over the camera on my iMac. I ONLY remove it for Skype Calls. And my computer points at a wall, not my bedroom. Put a device in my bedroom with a camera on all the time? Does the term **** NO, ring a bell? Actually as you alluded, I can’t wait until these get hacked and the internet is flooded with stolen videos of people en flagrante. The lawsuits against Amazon will be massive and entertaining.
TC: You make some good points, but you make a very good point. The musical comparison is spot on. Actually the description he makes fits Balmer more closely than TC.
EDIT: TC: I’ve been critical of him, but you make a very good point.
(I SO wish we could edit our comments.)
I have a security camera in our bedroom. Most of the time it is blocked by a wooden screen. If we go out of town, or just out of the house for the day, then I unmask it.
Tim Cook seems to be a nice guy and that makes me think of Leo Durocher. He definitely can manage money. But he doesn’t strike me as a strong leader or a visionary.
The Apple Watch wasn’t an Apple innovation, it was an Apple customer innovation when consumers took the 6th Gen iPod Nano and put it on a watchband. And it was quickly discontinued (to make way for the “Hey maybe they’re on to something?” watch). Outside of that, the iPhone is being milked for all it’s worth, along with the iMac and laptops. Nothing visionary seems to be coming out of Apple these days. The Apple underdog vs. Windows fanboys have given way to “Apple makes me a lot of money on stock” fanboys. But the products are becoming more “me too”.
From a leadership perspective, I see Tim Cook as more of an amiable director, not a take charge person. Steve may have been a hard ass sometimes but that’s what you have to do to keep the momentum going. Tim seems to like to take credit and awards for things he never really did but acted as a front person for. He’s no Mother Teresa. The fact that he is good to his employees may say more about the rest of US business than about him – nice employers are hard to find anymore.
I think Apple is in jeopardy of becoming another Panasonic if they’re not careful. Remember, “Just slightly ahead of our time.”? Panasonic created some innovative designs in the 70’s. But those designs and innovations can be quickly replaced. That was the point of the game, “King of the hill”. We don’t hear a lot about him anymore except for shows of some kind. Another thing that disappeared from the late 60’s and 70’s – Twiggy. Thin was in for a while but then it lost favor. How anorexic can one make equipment?
Lastly, during the recent keynote, Craig demoed the animated emoji. He asked Tim, off stage if he could use the fox as his corporate emoji. Tim replied as an Alien, “Take me to your leader.” “Wait, I am your leader.” Interesting. Who was he reminding?
‘I think Apple is in jeopardy of becoming another Panasonic if they’re not careful.’
I do, too, or a Sony or a fill-in-the-blank. There isn’t anything inherently wrong with that, I suppose, they still make very nice products, but it’s a departure, nonetheless . It’s true that Tim doesn’t need to be a visionary, but it’d be nice if someone at Apple was. They have some very good, very talented people, but for me the days of jaw-hitting-floor are pretty much done, methinks. It isn’t necessarily their fault, either, as I suppose that it may have something to do with age as well, I don’t know if there’s much technology will be capable of within my lifetime that hasn’t already been explored to some extent within my lifetime, there just aren’t many surprises, certainly not of the variety a younger person might experience discovering some of these things for the first time. Modern tech is cool, to be sure, it falls short of being the stuff of amazement, for me at least.
Bottom line, Apple is healthy, and that’s a good thing.
“but for me the days of jaw-hitting-floor are pretty much done, methinks. . . . I don’t know if there’s much technology will be capable of within my lifetime that hasn’t already been explored to some extent within my lifetime”
I feel fortunate that I was around to witness the incredible advances in computer technology. The last technological transition that was as vast and widespread was the introduction of the automobile in the early 20th century. But yes, the trend in personal computing has probably reached a plateau, at least in form factor. Devices cannot get any smaller, ergonomics constrains it, they can only get more powerful and the evolution of computing power just doesn’t lend itself to the Oh Wow effect that a totally new form factor delivers. That doesn’t mean technological advancement slows down, it just won’t be as sexy.
So what could possibly be the next discontinuous change in personal computing? I can think of only one: Implants, which is one revolution I will choose to be left out of.
Just to qualify. I think implanted devices is the most likely next revolution but ‘most likely’ is not the same as ‘likely’. Ironically, ‘most likely’ is a less confident assertion than ‘likely’.
Oops, the him I was referring to is Jony Ives.
I think he’s a nice guy, too, though I think he and Steve together had something they don’t separately. again, no faulting the man’s talent, but it just isn’t what it was. C’est la vie, I guess.
Slightly of Particle Debris comment, but it is in regards to John’s post about the red light mode in the Apple Watch:
A workaround for now could be to create a custom watch face that is just a red image.
John:
Just a quick thought on TC and Vision.
The three points you raise opposing the opinion proffered by Digg are well-reasoned and justified, as is the argument that what Apple need, a company different today than it was during SJ’s second tenure, is an orchestra conductor who, like today’s best conductors, have studied the maestro’s work, thoughts and ideas, and lend their best interpretation at delivering that vision. Some conductors are known as specialists in a given composer’s art, and as the go-to conductor for, example, Igor Stravinsky, or even a specific composition, like Handel’s Messiah. Without doubt, not only did SJ hand pick TC, as opposed to his selection being based on a head-hunter’s recommendation or committee consensus, TC had years of tutelage and apprenticeship at the hands of SJ, and is clearly committed to Apple’s culture. Finally, along this line, SJ specifically instructed TC not to second guess himself by asking what would SJ do. SJ clearly intended for the company to grow beyond him in directions that he, at that stage, could not guess or envision. His greatest product, as has been argued time and again, is Apple. SJ’s relation to it is not simply one of creator but parent. The best parents are those who provide their offspring with the requisite guidance and resources to discover themselves, and then permit them to grow in ways and in directions that the parent could never have foreseen or necessarily chosen. In isolation for a single individual we call this maturation; when aggregated to an entire population, we see it as social evolution. It’s what living thing do.
Which leads to the larger picture. The negative depictions of TC were as inevitable as the sunrise, if for no other reason than SJ’s counsel just cited above, for TC not to ask himself what SJ would do, and thus free himself from the burden of trying to be and do what SJ would. The mere fact of his fidelity to that counsel condemned him, as SJ and TC both undoubtedly anticipated, to negative comparisons as the company evolved in new directions over which SJ never presided. What both also undoubtedly knew was that many of these same critics were the among those same individuals who criticised Apple for re-hiring SJ, and lampooned everything he did, whether successful, like the iMac, controversial, like discontinuing the Newton (remember that kerfuffle?) or the floppy drive, novel, like the iPod and music, or a market failure, like the Cube or even the hockey puck mouse. With his passing, revisionist history sets in and suddenly SJ’s status is elevated to a place with which no living mortal can possibly compete. Whenever I would point out blatant contradictions and hypocrisy in medical thought and practice to one of my most brilliant medical school mentors, who also happened to be the chair of paediatrics, he would respond with two words, ‘human perversity’. This is what necessitates the art of any science or craft or profession, namely how to deal with people and their perversity in a manner that still allows you to provide the best possible service and benefit, despite the noisome perversity of the milieu in which one has to deliver such service. Praise and gratitude are seldom the currency with which we reward the visionaries and providers who serve our best interests, even less so their hapless successors.
Finally, but staying with the theme of contradiction and perversity, we accept, whether we like it or not, that our world; social, political and otherwise, is constantly changing. Indeed, change and transformation are the only constants in life. 2017 scarcely resembles 1997 in most ways that matter sociopolitically and culturally (women will now be driving in Saudi Arabia. No, seriously). Yet, we grouse when a beloved icon and company like Apple changes. If we understood and appreciated the co-evolution and adaptation of living things in real time, and how this essentially defines fitness, we should grouse, complain and worry if that thing did not change, because change is the surest sign of life and an antidote to obsolesce, irrelevance and eventual extinction. Just ask MS’s Satya Nadella.
As for the Echo Spot, this should reassure one and all that stupidity is alive and well.