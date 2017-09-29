Is Tim Cook a Product Visionary? Does He Need to Be?

A recent video of Steve Jobs talking about corporate leadership and product vision has reawakened a debate about Apple CEO Tim Cook.
A caption for the video at Digg has the title: “Steve Jobs Eerily Warned Against What Apple Seems To Be Doing Now.”
This one sentence is a perfect example of a defective thought process and click-bait journalism. Namely, take a preconceived notion, marry it with a video of a stellar personality, and draw a (false) conclusion, wrapped in the authority of the video’s personality.
That was enough to have several people, readers and friends, send it to me for analysis and discussion.
Innuendo Journalism
There are several facts that undermine the thesis presented..
- Tim Cook was hand picked by Steve Jobs to assume the leadership of Apple.
- Apple was a very different company under Steve Jobs. The company has transitioned from a one-trick-pony, “One more thing” product company to a vast corporation able to take on much grander challenges.
- Accordingly, Apple needs an experienced orchestra leader today. Not a lead vocalist. Plus, Mr. Cook has grown in maturity as a CEO in the last six years.
Another trick used to criticize Tim Cook is to say that because he came through the ranks as a leader of the sales teams and as COO that he fails as a singular product visionary—the apparent point of the Steve Jobs video linked above. Q.E.D.
I declare this to be all nonsense.
A company of Apple’s size needs an orchestra leader capable of properly managing the multitude of product visionaries within. Without that, Apple would degerate into a collection of fiefdoms run by lords of their own self-serving kingdoms. That’s the state Apple was in when Steve Jobs came back, and he fixed that problem immediately.
The suggestion is that because Tim Cook isn’t the sole originator of outrageously good tech products and rams them down the company’s throat he’s not suited to be the CEO. This kind of thinking is a fanciful, outdated, authoritatian notion for a much smaller company.
Orchestra Leader
Today, Tim Cook’s job is to be an orchestra conductor. He makes sure that everyone is on the same page and the instruments are superbly tuned. He’s not always succeeded perfectly, the 2014-2017 Mac lapse comes to mind, but he can hardly be compared, as Mr. Jobs suggested, to a corporate sales weenie to rises through the ranks only to guide his ship into a rudderless, maniacal obsession with money while great products languish. Or never get created.
The Tim Cook we know is passionate about quality, inspiring and secure products. He’s devoted to the vision of Steve Jobs but not so inwardly obsessed with his own agenda that he forgets how to lead a large, beloved, capable corporation.
Watch the Jobs video again. Great products sell themselves. Apple doesn’t fool itself into the idea that heavy handed sales techniques dupe the customer. Tim Cook’s heart-felt orchestration of the products brought to market is exactly what Mr. Jobs would demand of his successor years later.
Amazon Spot. I have a little rubberized magnet over the camera on my iMac. I ONLY remove it for Skype Calls. And my computer points at a wall, not my bedroom. Put a device in my bedroom with a camera on all the time? Does the term **** NO, ring a bell? Actually as you alluded, I can’t wait until these get hacked and the internet is flooded with stolen videos of people en flagrante. The lawsuits against Amazon will be massive and entertaining.
TC: You make some good points, but you make a very good point. The musical comparison is spot on. Actually the description he makes fits Balmer more closely than TC.
EDIT: TC: I’ve been critical of him, but you make a very good point.
(I SO wish we could edit our comments.)
I have a security camera in our bedroom. Most of the time it is blocked by a wooden screen. If we go out of town, or just out of the house for the day, then I unmask it.
Tim Cook seems to be a nice guy and that makes me think of Leo Durocher. He definitely can manage money. But he doesn’t strike me as a strong leader or a visionary.
The Apple Watch wasn’t an Apple innovation, it was an Apple customer innovation when consumers took the 6th Gen iPod Nano and put it on a watchband. And it was quickly discontinued (to make way for the “Hey maybe they’re on to something?” watch). Outside of that, the iPhone is being milked for all it’s worth, along with the iMac and laptops. Nothing visionary seems to be coming out of Apple these days. The Apple underdog vs. Windows fanboys have given way to “Apple makes me a lot of money on stock” fanboys. But the products are becoming more “me too”.
From a leadership perspective, I see Tim Cook as more of an amiable director, not a take charge person. Steve may have been a hard ass sometimes but that’s what you have to do to keep the momentum going. Tim seems to like to take credit and awards for things he never really did but acted as a front person for. He’s no Mother Teresa. The fact that he is good to his employees may say more about the rest of US business than about him – nice employers are hard to find anymore.
I think Apple is in jeopardy of becoming another Panasonic if they’re not careful. Remember, “Just slightly ahead of our time.”? Panasonic created some innovative designs in the 70’s. But those designs and innovations can be quickly replaced. That was the point of the game, “King of the hill”. We don’t hear a lot about him anymore except for shows of some kind. Another thing that disappeared from the late 60’s and 70’s – Twiggy. Thin was in for a while but then it lost favor. How anorexic can one make equipment?
Lastly, during the recent keynote, Craig demoed the animated emoji. He asked Tim, off stage if he could use the fox as his corporate emoji. Tim replied as an Alien, “Take me to your leader.” “Wait, I am your leader.” Interesting. Who was he reminding?
Oops, the him I was referring to is Jony Ives.
Slightly of Particle Debris comment, but it is in regards to John’s post about the red light mode in the Apple Watch:
A workaround for now could be to create a custom watch face that is just a red image.