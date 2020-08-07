Apple Silicon Opens Doors

• Tom’s Guide, once again this week, has the top story about new thinking regarding the Trackpad on ARM-based MacBook Pros.

… this area would be “illuminated by an array of light-emitting elements (or a single light-emitting element) to create a configurable or customizable boundary of the active input area,” which would basically highlight the space you can touch …

If I read the implications correctly, part of the trackpad area could become a virtual touchpad area akin to an iPhone’s display. Perfect for running iOS apps on Big Sur on an Apple Silicon MacBook Pro. Without getting the dreaded “gorilla arm” syndrome.

Apple remains committed, it seems, to not having a touch sensitive full MacBook display that we would have to reach out to. Author Casey writes:

With the news of iOS apps coming to the Mac in the era of Apple Silicon, this sounds less implausible than it could have months ago. You’d want to customize the touchpad to be a vertical space to match the iPhone’s layout, right? I know I would.

This idea would be instantly copied by other notebook makers, but, odds are, they wouldn’t implement it as well as a next generation, dynamic trackpad on ARM-based MacBook Pros

The Week’s Apple News Debris

• Dan Ackerman at CNET takes a look at the new 2020 iMac from the perspective of its new FaceTime camera and the nano-texture display. “New Apple iMac: Hands-on with a 27-inch work-from-home beast.”

I live (and now work) in an apartment that gets a lot of afternoon sun from its westward-facing windows, so I know all about screen glare. I’m always moving out of the way of the light, and my TV is unwatchable for a big chunk of the day because of it. The matte-like nano-texture screen, however, was nearly glare-proof. At extreme angles, I still caught some reflection, but it’s a big improvement over what I’m used to.

This nano-texture display iMac option looks to be one to not disregard out of hand.

• Speaking of the 2020 iMac, Cult of Mac has collected some benchmarks. “2020 iMac benchmarks show substantial speed boost.”

• Samuel Axon, at ars technica, interviews both John Giannandrea, Apple’s Senior Vice President for Machine Learning and AI Strategy and Bob Borchers, VP of Product Marketing. “Here’s why Apple believes it’s an AI leader—and why it says critics have it all wrong.”

This is a major, major article about Apple and AI. Check it out.

• Apple passed on buying Arm holdings, but experienced analyst Bob Cringely believes the company’s future acquisition target is TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company), the company that makes Apple’s ARM chips so brilliantly. “After switching to ARM, expect Apple to buy TSMC, too.”

TSMC also happens to be the best semiconductor manufacturer on the planet right now and worth whatever Apple has to pay.

Bob explores the technical, financial and political implications.

• Have you been amused, dismayed, intrigued, boggled, outraged by what Apple charges for a set of Mac Pro wheels? (US$699). Other World Computing (OWC) has designed a nice set for just $199. The OWC Rover Pro arrives in September.

• Finally, if you are ultra-conservative when it comes to iPhone privacy, see this set of recommendations. “Beware of find-my-phone, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, NSA tells mobile users.” Disabling Find My (app) may be over-the-top for most users, but the rest of the article has good info as a starting for your personal privacy review—even if you don’t implement every technique.

