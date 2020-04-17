Sobered but Undeterred, Apple Delivers the Products We Need

With leadership and determination, Apple continues to provide modern tools to use in our daily work. After all, computers and phones are essential for our economy: education, science, research, government and business in the pandemic fight. And also for our play and entertainment so necessary for mental health.

The Week’s News Debris

• New iMacs are coming. Digital Trends sizes things up. “iMac 2020: Everything we know about this year’s update so far.” Discused: release date, displays, Mini-LEDs, bezels, Comet Lake CPUs, more.

• By my brief notes, in thinking about the 2nd gen iPhone SE, the major cost factors in an iPhone are the display, Face ID, and the camera system. Cult of Mac goes into more detail. “How Apple made the 2020 iPhone SE so cheap.”

• In light of that, how does the 2nd gen iPhone SE camera stack up? Here’s a good analysis from CNET: “iPhone SE’s camera specs hold their own against iPhone 11 Pro’s, at half the price.”

• There have been rumors that supply chain issues might delay the iPhone 12. But here’s a solid contra-indication. “TSMC gives more evidence that iPhone 12 will be ready for later this year.”

In more evidence that this year’s iPhone 12 will debut on time, Apple chipmaker TSMC says that its 5-nanometer chips are already in volume production and with satisfactory yield rates. TSMC expects a ‘a very fast and smooth ramp’ of these chips in the second half of the year. It is heavily rumored that these will be the chips used in the new iPhone 12.

• And what might the iPhone 12 lineup be like? Over at Bloomberg, Mark Gurman and Debby Wu think there may be “as many as four new models.”

This year’s successors to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be joined by two lower-end models to replace the iPhone 11. At least the two high-end devices will have flat stainless steel edges instead of the current curved design as well as more sharply rounded corners like the iPad Pro introduced in 2018.

Any way you look at it, Apple remains in high gear when it comes to delivering us modern tools for work and essential play. High praise for the men and women of Apple and suppliers.

“Ahem. Replicator: Tea, Earl Grey, decaff.”

