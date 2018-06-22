50 (Almost) Ways to Leave Your Lover (High Sierra) for macOS Mojave

With macOS Mojave now in developer beta, many will want to try it out as soon as the public beta is released. There are some ways to do this with care and caution and still have fun.

First, the computer gods require me to direct you to this sage advice from our Bob “Dr. Mac” LeVitus.

readthis

[Those Shiny Apple Beta OSes: 2018 Edition ]

Did you read that? If not, GOTO readthis.

Right now, macOS Mojave is in developer beta 2. The public beta has not yet been released, but should be coming soon, perhaps before the end of June as, I suspect, developer beta 3. Here’s some good preparation advice from iMore. “How to prepare your Mac for the macOS Mojave public beta.”

Our Jeff Gamet noted a fairly serious install problem on an external SSD as well as some cosmetic issues. I expect the install problem to be ironed out in the macOS Mojave public beta.

macOS Mojave Install Options

The larger issue is WHERE you install Mojave. You have lots of options.

On your primary boot drive/SSD of your production Mac. Not a great idea. GOTO readthis. Bad. Very bad. On a spare, separate partition on your boot drive. Dual boot. Geeky. Doable. Especially if you already have the partition created. On a non-mission-critical spare Mac that meets the system requirements for Mojave. A very good idea. On a external drive with HFS+ or an external SSD with APFS. Dual boot. Also a good idea, assuming Apple fixes the install problem, mentioned above, in the public beta. Finally, if you routinely use virtual machine (VM) software, such as Parallels Desktop, you can install High Sierra as a VM (from your current Recovery Partition) and then upgrade it to the Mojave public beta. This is ideal because you can have Mojave running in a window on your High Sierra desktop. No dual boot fuss. Here’s a detailed guide. “Try macOS Mojave with Parallels Desktop for Mac.“

Mojave looks to be a stellar release of macOS. As Apple routinely does, the public beta should have the most dangerous bugs resolved and be ready for users to experiment with. You’ll be fine if you pick one of the recommended install methods above.

