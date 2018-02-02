Here’s What’s Coming in The Next Version of macOS

Page 2 – News Debris For The Week of January 29th

Fighting in the OS Trenches

• When Apple announced that it was yanking many enterprise-related features from macOS Server, our John Kheit went ballistic. “Apple Seemingly Kills macOS Server, Deprecates Many Essential Services.” A great read.

This week I ran across another splendid article by, who else, Dan Moren that puts more meat on the bones of this topic. “macOS Server: As features are cut, what does the future hold for Apple’s server software?”

Author Moren goes into the history of macOS Server, his personal experience with it, Apple’s thinking, and what the future holds. In my mind, it’s certainly sad to see Apple take this direction, but not because of waning enterprise support.

Rather, if you’re going to be a player in the major OS market, you have to fight hard in the trenches and learn. Every time macOS Server is deployed, Apple has to be prepared to work at a very high level in UNIX technologies and security. That experience, in turn informs Apple about consumer OS issues.

Withdrawing from enteprise support may look sensible for a consumer-oriented company, but it’s like an aerospace company pulling back from combat aircraft and claiming that it can still build superior, high performance business jets.

A company has to walk the walk of the highest levels of stress and performance to work with excellence at lower levels. Otherwise it quickly gets in over its technical head.

• Deciding, as a corporation, when to get into a new market depends on several things. Is the infrastructure, including satisfactory security, in place? Is the customer psychology primed? Do applicable laws intended to protect certain interests get in the way? Do the industry players see an ROI in the proposed solution?

This article at CNBC addresses those issues. “Why Apple will succeed where other tech giants have failed: Helping people track their health info.”

• You have to own an iPhone with iOS 11 to operate a HomePod. Is this a problem? You can’t use Siri to search your ripped library in iTunes. Is this a problem? Is it too closed? Michael Simon at Macworld takes sober look at how Apple has designed the HomePod. “HomePod’s biggest problem isn’t Siri, it’s that it’s too much like the original iPod.” What do you think? Tell me if you’re buying one.

• Finally, the iPhone X is a spectacular smartphone. Customers have been eager to acquire one even as others, with a sour grapes mentality, focused on its cost and (faux) downsides. Here’s a nice article at The Verge that sums up the feelings, pro and con, about the iPhone X and highlights the key issue. Good old-fashioned customer satisfaction. “The iPhone X is Apple’s underrated masterpiece.”

