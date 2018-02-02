Here’s What’s Coming in The Next Version of macOS

June’s WWDC is not far away, so it’s not too early to start talking about what Apple may have in store for the next version of macOS.

There are two recent articles that help get this kind of discussion going.

These two articles suggest that Apple is paving the way forward for a better technological positioning. We’ve seen this many times before. Apple tells developers about what they need to be cognizant of and provides warnings and deprecations. Then, at some time in the future, with the architectural pieces in place, a new foundation and capability springs forth. Will we see it coming? It’s always delightful when it does.

64-bit apps

iOS has led the way. 32-bit apps will not launch in iOS 11. Now Apple is starting the process of getting developers over to all 64-bit apps for macOS and has said that 32-bit macOS apps will no longer launch in the version of macOS to be released in 2019.

Once iOS and macOS are using the same set of (more secure) 64-bit APIs, something very cool can start to happen. Developers can build one basic version of their app, and it will detect where it’s running and behave accordingly. This will breathe new life into apps on both OSes because, today, when developers must make a choice, it often means neglecting one platform or the other.

Article of the Week

Aware of all this, Karen Haslam at Macworld UK has pulled together a nice article that covers the issues related to the next version of macOS 10.14.

What will it be called? Will the awkward numbering scheme (10.14) be brought into sync with iOS? What are the implications of Apple’s secret project called ‘Marzipan’? Will there be a new iTunes that’s common across both platforms? Which Macs will suppott macOS 10.14?

And here’s my own final thought. Once developers can “write once” and deploy anywhere, what new latitude will Apple have in designing its hardware line? Will iPads and Macs blur into a continuous spectrum of devices, with some overarching new name, from simple iPad-like devices to monster workstations, all running the same apps, but depend on the human interface desired?

Clearly something amazing is brewing at Apple. We’ll likely have a much clearer picture in June at Apple’s WWDC developer conference. I can’t wait.

