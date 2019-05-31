WWDC 2019: Releasing Mac Pro Details is Essential

There were several articles this week that covered the scope of our aspirations for a new Mac Pro. Something we hope to hear about on June 3 during the WWDC 2019 keynote.

From #2 above:

“Can’t innovate anymore, my ass,” proclaimed Apple exec Phil Schiller when he introduced the redesigned Mac Pro [during WWDC] back in 2013. It was meant to be “the future of the pro desktop,” but it certainly wasn’t. Four years later, Apple was forced to admit that the Mac Pro was a mess after some of Apple’s most loyal customers claimed the company had lost touch with its pro users and truly lost its way.

That paragraph sums up the simmering feelings by all Mac users. The prosumers want a lovely halo Mac that they can aspire to. The pros want a powerful, expandable Mac that pays rewards in flexibility, time saved, stability, profits and joy—and can grow with them. Everyone else just wants to know that the company they’ve supported still has the design and manufacturing chops to make them proud to be an Apple customer.

You may think all the fuss is blown out of proportion. After all, the new Mac Pro won’t be a consumer best seller. However, don’t let that bogus angle distract you. The real angle relates to the auto industry. If a company’s racing team is continuously humiliated, it makes one wonder what else is rotting within the company. Are its consumer cars also suspect?

The new Mac Pro might not be ready to ship on Monday, but there’s an urgent need, after six agonizing years of waiting, for Apple to reveal in glorious glimpses that it can dispense with hoopla, arrogance and agenda and get down to the engineering and computational basics. Like HP. High praises from the professionals, kudos from the high tech websites, and sheer joy from the rest of the community will go a long way towards resuscitating Apple’s Pro image.

Whether Apple likes it or not, services don’t convince us of Apple’s ability to innovate. It’s the hardware we look to, and hardware is the realm where WWDC, magic and our dreams meet.

More News Debris

• My bet is that the new Mac Pro won’t ship until macOS 10.15 is ready to ship. Meanwhile, Cult of Mac covers that base with: “All the major features to expect in macOS 10.15.”

The most interesting thing about macOS 10.15 will be the emergence of many more Marzipan apps after its release. This will breathe new life into the Mac as a consumer product.

It seems that the Apple community is finally going to get its wish. Buried in Bloomberg’s comprehensive analysis of Apple’s emerging strategy is this gem.

This year, Apple is finally ready to move into a new era. The company is launching a trio of new apps for the Mac – Music, TV, and Podcasts – to replace iTunes. That matches Apple’s media app strategy on iPhones and iPads. Without iTunes, customers can manage their Apple gadgets through the Music app.

So long iTunes. It was great, then not so great, while it lasted.

• 5G is coming, and it’s not like previous evolutions of wireless communication in which there was an incremental bump in speed. There’s a lot to know about 5G capabilities and limitations. Start here: “5G has arrived in the UK, and it’s fast.” Note:

Higher frequencies allow for more bandwidth to be passed to devices, but they operate over a smaller distance, and the radio waves can’t easily penetrate walls and objects that are in between you and the 5G antenna.

Even rain can be a problem, so the carriers are working on various strategies to ensure connectivity. For more on that, refer next to: “Sprint’s 5G network is here, and it’s completely different from what Verizon and AT&T are doing.”

But for Sprint, 5G is about a lot more than coverage: it’s about dependability. Rivals Verizon and AT&T have concentrated their launch 5G efforts on millimeter-wave technology, which delivers truly next-level data speeds that can exceed 1Gbps — but with the trade-off of extremely spotty coverage.

Unfotunately, data caps may not change in proportion to your new 5G speeds, so watch out for that and understand your plan’s limits.

• Apple makes ongoing engineering decisions. Often we don’t understand why until later. For now, there’s this fro MacRumors: “Apple Expected to Remove 3D Touch From All 2019 iPhones in Favor of Haptic Touch.”

• Rare earth elements are essential to the manufacture of high tech electronics. Much of it comes from China. If Tim Cook doesn’t have enough to worry about, there’s this from Investopedia: “Apple, Tesla, Raytheon Seen Taking Hit On Rare Earth Shortages.”

• Finally, at Computerworld Jonny Evans nicely explains why Apple stopped developers from using its MDM management software to develop parental control software. Developers have been incensed, but Apple’s reasoning is clear.

The issue is that in order to make these controls work developers had been making use of Apple’s Mobile Device Management (MDM) remote access tools. The problem with that is that those tools – designed to help enterprise users manage fleets of devices – gave app developers power to tamper with apps and access user information, and Apple didn’t think it was appropriate, it claims.

The rule on the internet is: If it can be done, it will be done. That’s all we need to know.

