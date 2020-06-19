While conducted online or the first time, this year’s Apple Worldwide Developer Conference, WWDC, is expected to be just as exciting as ever. I’m talking WWDC 2020 Great Expectations.

At TechCrunch, Brian Heater reports: What to expect from Apple’s WWDC 2020. It’s a good read.

While Microsoft’s Build Conference was a “mixed bag” and Google’s I/O Conference was cancelled, Apple can always be depended on to put on a great show, no matter the conditions.

The event will open with the Keynote presentation, open to everyone via streaming video, on Monday, June 22, at 10:00 a.m. PDT.

Author Heater opens,

As a rule, the news generally revolves around updates to Apple’s various operating systems (this is still a developer conference, mind), but more often than not, hardware has a way of sneaking in there as well. Given a recent update to the 16-inch MacBook Pro and a new system for upgrading Mac Pro’s storage, there’s a decent chance that Apple is making room for bigger announcements at the event.

Given the virtual certainty of some kind of announcement of ARM-based Macs (for 2021 launch), hardware may well play a larger role than ever before. Also, the Keynote will probably present a new version of Xcode and some demos of porting macOS apps. (So easy!) Recently, Dave Hamilton and I hashed out just what this gradual rollout may look like.

[WWDC Speculation: ARM Mac Rollout – TMO Daily Observations 2020-06-15]

Trickier will be how Apple handles Mac hardware refreshes for the rest of the year, namely the iMac, iMac Pro and Mac mini. Personally I doubt we’ll see anything but new (Intel) iMacs with a near bezel-free design. Heater weighs in:

Other rumored hardware includes a redesigned version of Apple’s popular all-in-one desktop. An update is certainly long overdue on this front. The iMac’s design language has been largely unchanged since 2012 (which was a relatively minor change over earlier unibody designs). Aesthetically, the redesigned system is expected to be more in line with the iPad Pro up top, coupled with much thinner bezels…. The T2 chip is said to finally be making its way into the line, as well.

Apple Operating Systems

On the iOS 14 front, I reported on that recently, right here. “iOS 14 Glimpses Reveal Major Changes.”

Regarding macOS, author Heater proposes:

In addition, macOS is shaping up to be a relatively light update to 10.16 — at least if the rumors are correct. Top of the list here are more ported iOS apps, courtesy of the Catalyst program, along with developer customizable Siri (which would also be an iOS update….)

I would go further. macOS 10.16 ought to be deferred into 2021 on ARM-based Macs, and any changes this year should rolled into Catalina.

[The Case for Apple to Postpone macOS 10.16 into 2021]

Not mentioned by Heater is the long-rumored new Apple TV 4K to support 120 Hz refresh over the internet in support of advanced Apple Arcade games. I expect an announcement.

[Rumor Analysis: A New Apple TV 4K]



A final item on my own list to be resolved is the lingering dependence on HFS+ for Time Machine. I hope and expect that to get resolved at this year’s WWDC.

There are so many exciting possibilities this year. Expectations are high, even without the customary in-person crowds to cheer Apple on.



