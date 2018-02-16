Cryptography Experts Repudiate FBI Director Chris Wray’s Call for Backdoor Encryption Access

Science doesn’t care what you believe—one of my favorite memes—and the same is true for math. And cryptography, and that’s important because current FBI Director Christopher Wray recently took up his predecessor’s call for backdoors into encryption. According to Mr. Wray, such backdoors can be built into secure communications without compromising security.
He’s wrong.
The Struggle Eternal
But this is essentially an eternal battle, as we’ve extensively written and podcasted about. While the U.S.’s intelligence community has largely accepted that America is stronger, on balance, with strong encryption, U.S. law enforcement remains frustrated when they can’t get at what could be evidence in criminal cases.
That appears to have driven Christopher Wray and James Comey on the subject, and their arguments resonate with both hard right law and order types, as well as left-leaning victims’ rights groups. But neither science nor cryptography care about their feelings, and four cryptography experts have publicly reminded us of this.
Enter Cryptography Experts
Triggered by efforts by Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) to find out if the cryptography community supports Mr. Wray’s calls, Martin E. Hellman, Steven M. Bellovin, Paul C. Kocher, and Bruce Schneier signed a letter repudiating Mr. Wray’s recent calls for a backdoor. And they did so in a very poignant way.
These brainiac cryptography experts called on Mr. Wray to present his ideas on to do this so that the cryptography community could bang on them and make sure they work.
“Just because a non-technical person believes that such a system can be developed does not make it so,” they wrote in a response to Senator Wyden. “In fact […], many experts have warned that security would be weakened by exceptional access mechanisms.”
They added, “Instead of vague proposals, that sound reasonable yet lack details, the FBI needs to present the cryptographic research community with a detailed description of the technology that it would like implemented. That would allow the technology to be analyzed in an open and transparent manner so that its advantages and disadvantages can be weighed.”
That’s just…beautiful, poetic, even.
Mind you, there is a snowball’s chance in hell that such descriptions exist because it’s not possible, as the world of cryptography (and U.S. intelligence services) have understood for many years.
A big thanks to Senator Wyden for challenging this assault on reality and publishing this letter.
The Letter in Full
Here’s Senator Wyden’s tweet on the issue, including the letter:
I’ve been pushing the FBI Director to back up his claim that tech companies can weaken their encryption without harming cybersecurity. The experts say that it simply isn’t possible. Here’s what four of the top cryptographers in the world wrote to me today: pic.twitter.com/ngxONJ9ABt
— Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) February 13, 2018
8 Comments Add a comment
“According to Mr. Wray, such backdoors can be built into secure communications without compromising security.”
I don’t get the logic of statement, secure communication when big bro is listening?
Mr. Wray’s idea is that communication is secure if it can only be broken by the FBI. Or by the FBI and the NSA. Or by the FBI, the NSA, and the IRS. Or by the FBI, the NSA, the IRS, and your local sheriff. Or by the FBI, the NSA, the IRS, your local sheriff, and your local sheriff’s girl friends brother-in-laws best friend.
That’s fine, but what Mr. Wray doesn’t understand is that this doesn’t work. If the FBI can break your encryption, then GCHQ, the Russian and Chinese governments, every major company in the world, and any hacker will find a way to break it as well, because if the FBI can break it then it is breakable, and if it is breakable it will be broken. And we found out last year that even the NSA can’t keep their secret stuff away from hackers, so the FBI hasn’t got a chance in hell to keep their methods of breaking that encryption secret.
And one difference between the FBI and the NSA is that while the NSA would love to read all your secret stuff, and while the NSA doesn’t care about your privacy, and while they don’t care about the privacy of anyone outside the USA, the NSA understands that if they can read the secret stuff of the bad guys, then the bad guys will inevitably learn how to read the secret stuff of the good guys, and overall this will be bad for the security of the USA. While the FBI only wants to be able to satisfy their curiosity. (They claim they want to solve criminal cases, but there have been a few cases recently where they where absolutely keen to get encryption broken, when it was quite clear to anybody that they wouldn’t find anything useful).
Bryan:
This is yet another instance of the impact of what a lack of science literacy does to an otherwise affluent and educated society. You end up with expectations driven by a conflation limited knowledge and belief, which in turn fester into magical thinking about non-existent solutions. The results can be costly when foolishly pursued or purveyed to the public as fact and truth.
Science literacy is about more than just knowing facts, as important as that is, but a system of investigating and thinking about those facts, and coming to appropriate, evidence-based conclusions.
What I also love about Hellman’s letter is that it is on my Alma Mater’s letterhead.
People accuse me of being a pessimist. But it’s things like this that make me so. Pearl Harbor happened, and the US was back footed for around six months, a year before we really started to come back. The next war will be on land, sea, air, and cyberspace. It could all be over in a few days. If Wakkotania starts invading Europe or marching across asia, and simultaneously disables phones in people’s pockets, cell towers, routers, Internet nodes, embedded systems, and remote operations for satellites, drones, and battlefield communications, it’s all over. But I’m not trusting that those that only see as far as the edge of their desk and the next election cycle are capable of understanding this.
