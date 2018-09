“Exoplanets are planets that lie beyond our own solar system.” Thousands have been discovered to date, in our galaxy, by various means. However because they are so far away, many light years, no telescope can (yet) image them well. Even so, it’s possible to deduce certain general properties. Here are 10 of the strangest— descriptions along with artist illustrations to spark our imaginations.

Check It Out: 10 of the Most Interesting, Oddball Exoplanets