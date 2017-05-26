Feral Interactive announced this week that Sid Meier’s Railroads for Mac (originally Railroad Tycoon back in the day) is now available on Steam. This isn’t a new game—and it’s been available on the Mac App Store for years—but I love Railroads. Plus, a lot of Mac gamers are Steam users, so I’m mentioning it. Railroads was also updated on the Mac App Store. In addition to some unspecified bug fixes, the update removes support for Apple’s Game Center and Game Ranger. I’d love to see a new version of Railroads come out, but seeing Feral’s Steam announcement immediately got me playing the game again. It appeals to many of my inner nerds. It’s $17.99 on the MAS, but only $9.99 on Steam.

Check It Out: Sid Meier’s Railroads for Mac Hits Steam Platform