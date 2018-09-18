AgileBits has a 1Password update out that adds support for iOS 12’s password AutoFill feature. Now you can use 1Password on your iPhone or iPad to automatically fill in user names and passwords, just like Apple’s own Keychain. If you need to login to a website, for example, iOS 12 can automatically fill the fields with the information from your 1Password database. Once the 1Password update is installed you’ll need to enable AutoFill in iOS 12’s Password & Accounts settings. You can find the update in the Updates section in the App Store app.

Check It Out: 1Password Adds iOS 12 Password AutoFill Support