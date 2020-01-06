20 Years Ago Steve Jobs Unveiled Mac OS X Aqua

At Macworld January 5, 2000 Steve Jobs revealed a new user interface for Mac OS X called Aqua. Aqua introduced the Dock, it redesigned the Finder, and it introduced a new design language that made certain UI elements look 3D, like radio buttons, checkboxes, scroll bars, and new kinds of animations. Mr. Jobs introduced it by saying:

When you design a new user interface, you have to start off humbly. You have to start off saying “What are the simplest elements in it? What does a button look like? And you spend months working on a button.

You can watch the video below, and read the original press release here.