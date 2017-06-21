2016’s Hitman was a fantastic sleeper hit, eventually rising to “Game of the Year” status. It’s an engaging combination of stealth, action, strategy, and even comedy but, until now, it was only available for PC and consoles. Thanks to the porting efforts of Feral Interactive, Hitman is now available for macOS, and it’s even on sale, too! Head over to Steam to check it out and download the free demo, but be sure to verify the game’s system requirements before you buy, as it currently supports only recent Macs with AMD graphics cards.

Check It Out: 2016’s Game of the Year ‘Hitman’ Now Available for macOS