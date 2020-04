There are now 2019 Mac Pros available in the official Apple Refurb Store. There is a 3.5GHz 8-core Intel Xeon W model with a Radeon Pro 580X graphics card available for $5,349.00. At the other end of the spectrum, there is a 3.2GHz 16-core Intel Xeon W model with two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo GPUs and Apple Afterburner for $22,439.

