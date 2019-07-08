Pushing the 2019 MacBook Pro to the Limits

Over the weekend Redditor u/Nzuk tested the performance of their 2019 MacBook Pro. Using a single Thunderbolt cable they connected four 4K displays, USB storage, and 10 gigabit ethernet. The specs of the Mac were an i9 8-core 2.3 GHz processor, 32 GB of RAM, AMD Vega 20 GPU, and a 1 TB SSD. Accessories used included an AKiTiO Node Pro, AKiTiO Node Lite, Audiolab MDAC and 8000P amp, with Bowers and Wilkins 685 S2 speakers. The Node Pro was the device powering the MacBook and the displays. It’s really interesting to see how far you can push Apple devices, and it sounds like you can push the 2019 MacBook Pro quite far.