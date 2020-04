Apple uploaded an iPhone SE commercial to its YouTube channel. Set to “Perusa” by NVDES, it’s an energetic video showing the main capabilities of the phone, like its camera with 4K recording, Portrait Lighting, Touch ID, privacy, and more.

Black. White. Or red. In a small 4.7” design. With studio-quality portraits. Sharp 4K video. Long battery life. A13 Bionic — the fastest chip in a smartphone. And the security of Touch ID, with privacy built in. iPhone SE. Lots to love. And less to spend.