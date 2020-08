The first Cat Quest game on iOS is currently on sale for only US$0.99, down from its regular price of US$4.99. Go on an adventure filled with dragons, magic, and cats in purr-suit of the evil Drakoth to save your catnapped sister. Explore the giant world of Felingard, risk your life by going into dungeons for loot, and lend a paw to characters in side quests.

