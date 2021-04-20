Reading app Libby has rounded up the best 16 books to read for celebrating Earth Day 2021. These books focus on topics like climate change, environmentalism, and activism and can be borrowed for free from your local library. Books include The Hidden Life of Trees (decent read), The Overstory, The Invention of Nature (been on my list for months), Losing Earth, Walden, How to Give Up Plastic, and many others. Speaking of nature books, a couple of my own favorites include The Wild Trees by Richard Preston, The Songs of Trees by David George Haskell, and What a Plant Knows by Daniel Chamovitz.

