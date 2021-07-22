The winners of the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards have been announced, and the grand prize winner is Istvan Kerekes from Hungary whose photo was of two Transylvanian shepherds (pictured above) shot using an iPhone 7. In first place is Sharon Shetty of India with a photo of a man and horse using an iPhone X. In second place, Dan Liu from China submitted a beautiful landscape using an iPhone 11 Pro Max. Finally, the third place photo is from Jeff Rayner in the United States, with a photo of a little girl on an iPhone X.

Check It Out: An iPhone 7 Photo Won the 2021 iPhone Photography Awards