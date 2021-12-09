Speaking of Actions, the app has added even more actions in the past few updates. I’ll share the last several updates into one post. Here are new actions: Get File Icon, Get Title of URL, Get Battery State, Is Low Power Mode, Remove Non-Printable Characters, Format Currency, Get Running Apps, Spell Out Number, Hide Shortcuts App. I think it’s an insanely useful app and I wish the developer would add a donate button inside the app.

Check It Out: ‘Actions’ Gets Even More Tools for Shortcuts in Latest Updates