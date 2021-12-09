‘Actions’ Gets Even More Tools for Shortcuts in Latest Updates

Speaking of Actions, the app has added even more actions in the past few updates. I’ll share the last several updates into one post. Here are new actions: Get File Icon, Get Title of URL, Get Battery State, Is Low Power Mode, Remove Non-Printable Characters, Format Currency, Get Running Apps, Spell Out Number, Hide Shortcuts App. I think it’s an insanely useful app and I wish the developer would add a donate button inside the app.

