Inspired by a coworker, ArsTechnica’s Chris Wilkinson used a Macintosh IIsi as his main computing system. The computer has 20MHz of processing power, and it’s interesting to find out how far that will take you in today’s computer world. Mr. Wilkinson had to tinker with it first, as it didn’t even turn on when he first found it. After installing a new battery (something you can’t do with modern Macs) it finally powered on. The result?

After just a couple of CPU cycles, you land on a blank page to begin your masterpiece. Typing on Apple’s renowned Extended Keyboard II also certainly helped.

Check It Out: How Far Does 20MHz of Macintosh IIsi Power go Today?