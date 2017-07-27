Apple Wants to Responsibly Manage 1 Million Acres of Forest (Video)

Apple has a new video in its series of Earth Day cartoons explaining the company’s environmentally-oriented accomplishments. The new one—Can an apple grow a forest?—talks about how a dinner meeting with Senior VP Lisa Jackson led to the decision to buy or grow a forest. The result, according to the video, was an effort to put 1 million acres of forest under responsible management by 2020. “At this point, more than 99% of the papers and fibers we use are responsibly sourced or recycled,” Connie Yang, product and packing design, said. Which is remarkable—all the more so when you’re talking about the world’s most profitable company.

