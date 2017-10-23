Check out the Skyhour app, an innovative way to gift air travel—by the hour. And it works with more than 350 airlines. Every hour costs $60, and you can send your gift via the app itself, email, SMS, or even in person. The giftee then books the flight through their own copy of the Skyhour app. Seriously, that’s just crazy cool. It lets your recipient decide where they want to fly, when, and on what airlines. In an age of security-related hassles when it comes to buying flights for someone else, this seems pretty darned clever. JetBlue has apparently taken an investment stake in the company, too, suggesting Skyhour has legs. Or wings, or something.

Related

Check It Out: The Skyhour App Lets You Gift Air Travel By The Hour (on 350 Airlines)