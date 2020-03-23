There’s been quite a bit of good Apple Arcade video content since the service launched. This is one of my favorite’s though. It’s a nearly seven-minute walkthrough of a new game called Spyder. Agent 8 is a spider-like robot spy (geddit?!) who scuttles around trying to save the world. The 1960s throwback game looks really fun. It could even tempt me back to the gaming service! You can play it with an Apple Arcade subscription which costs $4.99 a month or $49.99 for an annual subscription.

Check It Out: A First Look at Spyder on Apple Arcade