Developed by Dire Wolf Digital, A Game of Thrones: The Board Game – Digital Edition is an adaptation of Fantasy Flight Games’ top-selling strategy board game, which is based on the deep lore of George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire. The game offers unique story-driven challenges set during the War of the Five Kings, the massive conflict in which the six Great Houses of Westeros must face off against one another to claim the throne. Employing a combination of strategic planning, warfare, betrayal, cooperation, masterful diplomacy and military might, players take control of one of six Houses of Westeros (Lannister, Stark, Greyjoy, Martell, Tyrell or Baratheon) to seize the crown over the span of 10 rounds. App Store: A Game of Thrones: Board Game