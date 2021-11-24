There are plenty of cases and project ideas for retro gaming on the Raspberry Pi. Here’s one that stands out from the crowd: a DIY bar-top arcade game built around a Raspberry Pi. It features a 19-inch screen, a laser-cut wood cabinet, and controls for easy two-player gaming. The original designer, Tony Vanpoucke, provides excellent instructions, as well as options for customizing your button layout. The choices provided offer both American-style and Japanese-style, so you can truly make the final design your own.

Check It Out: A Gorgeous DIY Raspberry Pi Bar-Top Arcade Game