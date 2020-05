We haven’t even got to iOS 14 yet, but the speculation has begun as to what iOS 15 might look like. Roland Mészáros, a full stack designer at Docler Holding in Budapest, has shared a beautiful, minimalist, concept for the future iPhone operating system. He said that the concept includes a refined lock screen and modern typography and iconography, with widgets as part of the new-look Home screen.

