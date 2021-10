The ‘Unleashed’ Apple event on Monday, at which new AirPods, Apple Silicon, and MacBook Pros were revealed, started with a video. In it, a musician makes a song made entirely out of recorded Apple alert sounds, from classic start-up tones and message alerts to the click of an AirPods case. It led to the somewhat unexpected announcement of a new Apple Music subscription tier.

