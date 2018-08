Remember the Motorola’s Razr V3 flip phone? The Sidekick phone made famous by TV detective Veronica Mars? Nintendo Game Boy? Sony Walkman? Business Insider has put together a nifty list of the old fun gadgets we grew up with, now languishing in the closet. Ah, memories. (Image credit: Business Insider.)

Check It Out: A Trip Down Memory Lane: 51 Tech Gadgets of Old