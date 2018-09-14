Join Aaptiv for a Virtual 5K Race to Benefit Charity

Aaptiv is an audio fitness app that gives you access to over 2,500 trainer-created workouts. Each workout is driven by music, and categories include running, elliptical, race training, rowing, strength training, stretching, yoga and more. On October 27, Aaptiv is partnering with Charity Miles for a virtual 5K race. Pick a training program in the app to get started. You can train by yourself or grab friends and family to form a team. You can log your training miles with the Charity Miles app to benefit a cause you want to support. Share your progress along the way with #Aaptiv5KYourWay. Complete the virtual race for a chance to win a home gym or one of ten runner-up prize bags. You can find the official rules here [PDF], and register solo or as a team here. App Store: Aaptiv – Free

