ABBA surprised many with news of a return this week, accompanied by new music and upcoming shows. The band’s Björn Ulvaeus sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to discuss the pop legend’s legacy, and why they decided to take a chance on coming back. Two songs from the Swedish super trooper’s upcoming album ‘Legacy’, out in November, are available to preview now.

