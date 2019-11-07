Explore the Calamity in Action RPG Bastion-Now Free

Bastion is a cool action RPG I’ve played before. It centers on a kid (The Kid) exploring his world to find out what happened to it after a catastrophic event known as the Calamity.

Explore more than 40 lush hand-painted environments as you discover the secrets of the Calamity, a surreal catastrophe that shattered the world to pieces. Wield a huge arsenal of upgradeable weapons and battle savage beasts adapted to their new habitat. Finish the main story to unlock New Game Plus mode and continue your journey.

The game was previously free to purchase. You could play the beginning and pay to unlock the rest of the story. The in-app purchase is currently free, although I don’t know for how long. It’s a fun game and it has the Orr Seal of Approval™.

