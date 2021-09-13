Add Wi-Fi Logging to Your IKEA Air Quality Sensor

If you want to keep an eye on the air quality in your home, you can’t go wrong with the IKEA VINDRIKTNING air quality sensor. It only costs $12, and uses colored LEDs to tell you the relative air quality in your home. Maker Sören Beye has extended the capability of the sensor even further, enabling Wi-Fi logging of the data. All you need, in addition to the air quality sensor, is an ESP8266 microcontroller, a couple short jumper wires, a soldering iron, and a long PH0 screwdriver. Oh, you don’t even have to program it yourself, because Beye provides that along with full instructions on Github. It’s a fair bit less expensive, and more fun, than just buying something like the Airthings Wave Mini.Arduin

