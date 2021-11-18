Adele, you may have noticed, is very much back. To celebrate the upcoming release of her new album, ’30’, she had a long chat with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. They discussed the influences on each track, and why she feels this album is so authentically her. I really love the way Apple Music is doing these in-depth interviews and, with Adele, it’s always entertaining! (You know it’s going to be good when it starts with a bad language warning!) The album itself will be released on Friday.

Check It Out: Adele Discusses ’30’ on Apple Music