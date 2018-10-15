If you want a consumer-friendly video editor on your Mac, iPhone and iPad, but iMovie isn’t your thing, Adobe has a new app for you to check out: Premiere Rush CC. The app launched at Adobe MAX on Monday. It includes the video editing tools you need to record and edit, adjust or add audio, and share your movies on social networks. It uses Adobe Creative Cloud to sync files so you can switch devices while editing, too. I’ve been using the beta and it’s pretty impressive. You can try Premiere Rush CC for free. It’s priced at US$9.99 a month for individuals, $19.99 a month for teams, and $29.99 a month for enterprise.

Check It Out: Adobe Launches Premiere Rush CC Video Editor for Mac, iPhone, and iPad