Adobe Shares Sneak Peek of ‘Vectorize’ Feature for iPad

On Tuesday, Adobe shared a sneak peek of the all new Vectorize feature, the next evolution of image tracing, coming soon to Illustrator on the iPad. Built on Adobe Sensei machine learning technology, Vectorize will enable users to transform any image and hand-drawn sketch into a crisp vector graphic with enhanced precision and control. This feature is especially powerful for creatives, who save time with the ability to go from paper sketches to designing on the iPad quicker, and gain the freedom to create anywhere with the mobility of the iPad and Apple Pencil. Vectorize is a Technology Preview and its performance will improve with time.