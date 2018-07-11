Affinity Designer made a name for itself as a premier vector art app on the Mac, and now it’s available for the iPad. The app is a full-featured as the Mac version, but with an interface designed just for touch. Designer supports Apple Pencil, includes all the design tools you’d expect in a professional desktop vector design app, and exports to popular formats such as PSD, EPS, SVG, PDF, and PNG. Affinity Designer is currently 30% to celebrate its launch so you can pick it up at Apple’s App Store for US$13.99.
Check It Out: Affinity Designer Comes to iPad
I very much prefer Affinity Photo on my Mac and iPad Pro over Pixlemator, but not so much Affinity Designer on my Mac where I prefer Graphic. Of course it is always a horserace between the front runners and I do use them both. Anyway, I will purchase a copy of the iOS Affinity Designer and give it a whirl. What is nice with both companies’ products is how I can use iCloud to keep files and work from either my Mac or iPad.
Interesting. I’ve been using Graphic on my Mac and iPad for several years. All the way back to when they called it iDraw before Autodesk bought it. I’;ve loved it. It’s been my go-to drawing app. (Mostly I do vector graphics, with just a little bit of bitmap as needed).I looked at Affinity Designer and decided that ~$20 CDN was worth a look. OMG AD is great. IT’s so much more powerful than Graphic. It can do things Graphic can’t even think about. The drawing tools are great. IT HAS A PAINT BUCKET! It reminds me of Canvas, back when that was all I used. I can see AD replacing Graphic AND Procreate. It has everything I need in one place.
(Disclaimer: The above is based on a couple of hours experimenting with it. I still have to go through the tutorials and learn how to actually do what I want it to do.)
I am still poking around with it and it is pretty nice. One feature missing that Graphic has is a fill pattern; maybe it is there and I just haven’t found it, but I can not find an entry for it in the manual.