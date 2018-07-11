Affinity Designer Comes to iPad

Affinity Designer made a name for itself as a premier vector art app on the Mac, and now it’s available for the iPad. The app is a full-featured as the Mac version, but with an interface designed just for touch. Designer supports Apple Pencil, includes all the design tools you’d expect in a professional desktop vector design app, and exports to popular formats such as PSD, EPS, SVG, PDF, and PNG. Affinity Designer is currently 30% to celebrate its launch so you can pick it up at Apple’s App Store for US$13.99.

