Affinity Photo 1.7.0 for iPad adds a number of improvements: Large performance increases with further tuning of metal acceleration; shortcut modifiers added when keyboard is attached; more effective noise reduction, hot pixel removal and wide colour space development; new Stock Panel to search and drag and drop stock photography into your document; symmetry (up to 32-way) is now supported – including on-canvas controls and optional mirroring; on the fly nozzle rotation now available with left and right arrow keys; new “Procedural texture” and “Voronoi” filter effects; live filter effects have been rewritten to improve performance; HSL adjustment layer has been rewritten, supporting custom hue ranges, new UI and picker controls; many PSD import / export improvements; significant improvements to selection refinement; alternate futures for document history have been added. If you undo a lot of steps and start on a different path, you can always branch back to your original position; HEIF images can now be loaded, including loading of any depth map; added support for 12bit and 16bit CMYK TIFF files; new Assets Panel available to store and drag and drop regularly used assets. App Store: US$15.99

Check It Out: Affinity Photo 1.7.0 Adds Assets Panel, Stock Panel, and More