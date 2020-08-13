TwelveSouth has released AirFly Pro. The device gives users a wireless connection to items such as an iPhone for 3.5mm audio jack. The AirFly Pro also acts as a wireless headphone splitter, allowing users share audio between two sets of headphones from one source. There is also a Receive Mode that means users can play music wirelessly through any car stereo. The item is exclusively available from Apple Store and costs $54.95.

